Economic growth in Azerbaijan continued despite global challenges, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

The governor stressed that despite uncertainties in the global environment and geopolitical challenges during the period under review this year, Azerbaijan has maintained economic development, improved social welfare, and preserved macroeconomic stability as a result of the consistent and purposeful policies implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"According to the results of the first 10 months, economic growth amounted to 1.7%. Growth in non-oil GDP stood at 2.9%. Based on the Central Bank's October forecasts, GDP growth will reach 2.3% by the end of 2027, while non-oil GDP growth is expected to be 4.3%," he said.

Kazimov noted that annual inflation stood at 5.2% as of October: "This indicates that inflation is developing within the Central Bank's target range. According to our October forecasts, average inflation will be 5.3% in the medium term. By medium term, we mean the period covering 2027-2028."