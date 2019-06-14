Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital in five months amount to AZN 4B

Investments from all financial sources in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital stood at AZN 5,038,700,000 in January-May 2019, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 68.4% was directed to construction works.

According to the SSC, 64.4% of investment was made in production fields, 26.9% in services, 8.7% in construction of residential houses with the total area of 771,700 square meters. Domestic investments constituted 72.8% of total investments.

In the structure of the investments in fixed capital, 58.1% was funds of enterprises and organizations, 6.7% - bank loans, 27.3% - budget funds, 6.2% - private funds, 1.3% - off-budget funds and 0.4% - other funds.