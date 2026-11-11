Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by nearly 10%
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:28
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Investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 16.52 billion ($9.72 billion) in January–October this year, up 9.7% in real terms compared with the same period last year.
According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 2.3% year on year to AZN 11.04 billion ($6.49 billion).
Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 10 %-ə yaxın artıb
Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли почти на 10%
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