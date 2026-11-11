Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by nearly 10%

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:28
    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by nearly 10%

    Investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 16.52 billion ($9.72 billion) in January–October this year, up 9.7% in real terms compared with the same period last year.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 2.3% year on year to AZN 11.04 billion ($6.49 billion).

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan investment
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 10 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли почти на 10%
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