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Investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 16.52 billion ($9.72 billion) in January–October this year, up 9.7% in real terms compared with the same period last year.

According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 2.3% year on year to AZN 11.04 billion ($6.49 billion).