International Bank of Azerbaijan attracts large foreign loan

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) drew a syndicated loan in the equivalent of 200 million dollars.

Report informs referring to the bank, the transaction carried out by Citibank NV, Ingbank NV, RaiffeisenBank International AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG.

It was originally planned to organize a loan equivalent to 125 million dollars, but later, with the participation of 18 international financial institutions as creditors of the syndicated loan amount reached 200 mln dollars.

The loan is granted for 365 days and will be used in corporate and commercial purposes.