Interbank loans reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan decreased the average interest rate on interbank loans granted in manats and foreign currency. The average interest rate on manat credits for July fell by 0.71 percentage points to 1 August was 6.33% per annum for foreign currency loans - by 0.53 percentage points to 5.09% per annum.

Report informs, it was stated in the report of Central Bank.

The highest interest rate is fixed on manat credits for a period of 90-180 days - 16.0% per annum, loans in foreign currency for a period of more than 1 year - 8.06% per annum. Lowest fixed interest rate loans for a period of 1 month in manats - 1.94%, in foreign currency - 3.60%.