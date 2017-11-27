ING Bank: Euro exchange rate will exceed $ 1.20 level

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Euro can continue the trend of strengthening against dollar on global market, even can exceed $ 1.20.

Report informs, FX & Macro Strategist at the ING Bank, Viraj Patel said.

According to expert, investors' concerns about political uncertainty in the eurozone are ending. According to Patel's predictions, the eurozone consumer price index, which will be announced on November 30, will increase. The ING Bank has said that investors did not fully evaluate the eurozone inflation. Recently, political uncertainties in Germany and Spain prevented it. However, the situation in the political arena is getting better, which will lead to an increase in the euro exchange rate.

Notably, USD/EUR rate in today's auctions has risen to 1,1957 in last 2 months.