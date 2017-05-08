News on closure of AccessBank untrue

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ AccessBank CJSC commented on news related to the closure of the bank, distributed by some web sites.

Report was informed in the bank, the information is untrue.

“We can say with confidence that these reports are completely unfounded. Currently, financial position of AccessBank is stable, the bank applies a development strategy in accordance with market conditions. Despite the volatile economic conditions, capital of AccessBank has increased significantly. This once again confirms that the credit organization receives strong support from its international shareholders. We maintain our strong position as a leading financial institution, offering our customers competitive products”, the statement says.

AccessBank also stated that it has the highest international rating among Azerbaijani banks and last year it was chosen as the best bank of the country by such prestigious financial publications as Euromoney and The Banker.