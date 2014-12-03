Inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 0,1% in November

Baku. December,3. REPORT.AZ/ As in November of this year prices of food products increased by 0.2%, prices of non-food products and prices and tariffs of paid services rendered to population remained at the same level compared to the previous month. In general, prices of consumer goods and service tariffs compared to previous month increased by 0.1%. Report informs, referring the information given by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

In November decreasing was observed in the prices of mutton, beef and chicken, fish products, lemon, orange, tangerine, apple, quince, pomegranate, date, cabbage, greens, onion, carrot, beet and increasing was observed in the prices of wheat flour, high grade wheat bread, rice, buckwheat, sausages, milk and dairy products, egg, butter and olive oil, grape, nut, hazelnut, chestnut, cucumber, tomato, potato, garlic, salt and granulated sugar.