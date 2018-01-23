IMF warns against crypto-currency risks

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the supervisory authorities about the risks of crypto-currencies.

Report informs citing the Rambler News Service, Economic Counsellor and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund Maurice Obstfeld said at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

"We see potential advantages in terms of efficiency and inclusiveness of the payment system in blockchain technology, which is an interesting development direction. We also see that crypto-currencies are risky. Regulators must take measures to prevent these risks from happening," he said.

According to Obstfeld, the IMF does not comment on any crypto-currency, including bitcoin.