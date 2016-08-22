 Top
    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees increase in utility tariffs as a reasonable step linking it with the current market situation.

    Report informs, head of the International Monetary Fund mission on Azerbaijan Mohammed al-Gorchi said commenting on increase in some utility tariffs.

    "We don't judge government decisions in public space. If the price increase is needed to reflect market prices, that should fine", - M. al-Gorchi said.

