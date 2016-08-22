 Top
    IMF mission to arrive in Azerbaijan in September

    Head of IMF mission on Azerbaijan Mohammed al-Gorchi said

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Board of Directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to visit Azerbaijan. Report informs, head of the IMFmission on Azerbaijan Mohammed al-Gorchi said: "During the visit, the mission will hold a series of meetings."

    The IMF official also said his visit not planned to Azerbaijan.

    "An annual meeting of the IMF-World Bank in Washington will be held during October 8-9. After that, we will look at the issue of my visit to Azerbaijan ", - said M. al-Gorchi.

    He also added IMF has no plan to finance any new project in Azerbaijan.

