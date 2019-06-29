IMF chief points to main risks for global economy

"While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

"“In my discussions with G20 Leaders, I noted that the global economy has hit a rough patch: investment has weakened and trade has slowed significantly, with export and import growth rates at their lowest level since the great financial crisis. Even though the IMF expects growth to strengthen somewhat going forward, the risks to the outlook remain serious," she said.

“Chief among these risks is trade. While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a great deal of uncertainty about the future," Lagarde said.