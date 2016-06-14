Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ A British exit from the European Union would add to uncertainty at a time of global economic weakness, Report informs an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday.

"It's very hard to anticipate what those effects may be but that uncertainty would be a negative factor and come at a time when the global recovery remains slow and somewhat weak," David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the IMF, said at a news conference in Beijing.

"That kind of uncertainty would be unhelpful."

Britons will vote in a referendum on June 23 on whether to remain in the EU.

A vote to leave the 28-member bloc, dubbed Brexit, could tip Europe back into recession and throw global financial markets into turmoil.

Britain's "Leave" campaign has opened up a 7-point lead over "Remain" an opinion poll showed late on Monday, while the nation's biggest-selling newspaper urged readers to vote to quit the bloc.

Analytical group of Report believes that the date of "Brexit" referendum - June 23, will have negative impact on global financial markets. Importance of "Brexit" also exceeded the Fed's decision

Notably on June 15, the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates. As "Brexit" referendum date approaches the world's major stock market indices oil, pounds gets cheaper. The negative sentiment is likely to continue in financial markets in the first half of next week.