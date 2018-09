Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Higher tuition fees paid in January-July increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, according to price index on goods and paid services to the population, annual growth in the corresponding period last year amounted to 3%. In July prices of paid services rendered to the population increased by 1.0% and 4.7% compared to January-July.