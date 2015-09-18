Gold prices increased in global markets

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 17, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,39% and made 16 674,74 . S&P 500 index by 0,26% and amounted to 1 995,20 and Nasdaq up by 0,10% and constituted 4 893,95 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,68% and amounted to 6 186,99 points, the German DAX rose by 0,02% and made 10 229,58 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,20% and made 4 655,14 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,90% and amounted to 1 127,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,33%and made 1,1397.