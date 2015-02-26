Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,08% and made 18 224,57. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,08 % and amounted to 2 113,86 and Nasdaq drop by 0,02% and constituted to 4 967,14.

Report informs, on February 25, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index down by 0,21% and amounted to 6 935,38 points, the German DAX up by 0,04% to 11 210,27 points and French CAC-40 down by 0,09% and made 4 882,22 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,13% and amounted to 1 208,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,2% and made 1,1346 (+0,2%).