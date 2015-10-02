Gold decreased in markets

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,08% and made 16 272,01. S&P 500 index increased by 20% and amounted to 1 923,82 and Nasdaq went up by 0,15% and constituted 4 627,09 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,18% to 6 072,47 points, the German DAX went down by 1,57% to 9 509,25 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,65% and made 4 426,54 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,22% and made 1 111,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1180 USD (-0,13%).