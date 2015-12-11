Gold and Euro reduced in markets

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 10, at the stock markets Dow Jones index went up by 0,47% to 17 574,75 points, S&P 500 up by 0,23% to 2 052,23 points, Nasdaq up by 0,44% to 5 045,17 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,63% and amounted to 6 088,05 points, the German DAX up by 0,06% and made 10 598,93 points and French CAC-40 down by 0,05% and made 4 635,06 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,72% and amounted to 1 066,70 USD.

Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,65% and made 1,0936.