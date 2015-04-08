 Top
    Gold and Euro rate decreased

    Main Fund indexes drop in the U.S., but up in Europe markets

    Baku.8 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 6, at US fund markets Dow Jones index drop by 0,03% and made 17 875,42. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,21% and amounted to 2 076,33, and Nasdaq by 0,14% and constituted to 4 910,23 points.

    Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,88% and amounted to 6 961,77 points, the German DAX up by 1,30% and made 12 123,52 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,52% and made 5 151,19 points.

    This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,28% and amounted to 1 210,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,86% and made 1,0841. 

