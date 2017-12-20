Georgia to introduce new rules for foreign cars

© Sputnik / Alexander Imedashvili

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian parliament approved the new legislation on the vehicles with foreign number plates entering the government.

According to the new law, drivers intending to remain for more than 15 days in Georgia will be required to insure their vehicles at the entry to the country. If the president approves the draft law it will go into effect on March 1, 2018.

Report informs referring to Sputnik Georgia agency.

According to the document, drivers will be able to get insurance at the check point. It will be possible to insure the car for 15, 30, 90 days as well as for a year.

Drivers will be fined 100 GEL ($36.2) for not insuring the motorbike, car, agricultural vehicle, for bus and cargo vehicles 200 GEL ($78.4).