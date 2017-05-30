Georgia's GDP growth accelerated to 4.2% in January-April

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The growth of Georgia's gross domestic product (GDP) accelerated in January-April 2017 to 4.2%.

Report informs referring to Reuters, these data have been provided by the National Statistical Service.

Last year this figure was 2.8%. In April, GDP growth slowed to 2.1% comparing to 4.3% of last year and from 5.3% in March 2017.

Economic growth dropped to 2.2% in 2016 from 2.9% of a previous year and was below the government's 3% forecast.

The situation has improved somewhat since January 2017 - exports increased by 30% to $788 million in January-April, trade balance deficit decreased by 26.9%, transfers increased by 19% to $396 million, and the lari began to strengthen against US-dollar.

The government forecasts economic growth for 2017 at 4%.