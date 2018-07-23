G20: Growth of main world economies becoming less synchronized

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Global finance leaders called on Sunday for stepped-up dialogue to prevent trade and geopolitical tensions from hurting growth, but ended a two-day G20 meeting with little consensus on how to resolve multiple disputes over U.S. tariff actions. Report informs citing the Reuters.

The finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 largest economies warned that growth, while still strong, was becoming less synchronized and downside risks over the short- and medium-term had increased.

“These include rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth, particularly in some advanced economies,” the G20 finance officials said in a communique.

“We ... recognize the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence,” the communique said.