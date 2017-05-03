FT: EU wants about 100 bln EUR from UK for Brexit

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The EU has raised its opening demand for Britain’s Brexit bill to an upfront gross payment of up to €100bn.

Report informs according to Financial Times, analysis of new stricter demands driven by France and Germany.

“Following direct requests from several member states, EU negotiators have revised their calculations to maximise the liabilities Britain is asked to cover, including post-Brexit farm payments and EU administration fees in 2019 and 2020”, publication says.

Although over coming decades Britain’s net bill would be lower than the €100bn upfront settlement, the more stringent approach to Britain’s outstanding obligations significantly increases the estimated €60bn charge mentioned by Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president.

On Wednesday morning, David Davis, the UK Brexit secretary, told ITV that the UK would “not be paying €100bn”.