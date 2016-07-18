Foreign investments in Azerbaijan increased by 32%

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of investments in fixed assets by foreign institutions and organizations amounted to 4 257.4 mln AZN in January-June 2016.

Report informs referring to the official statistics, it is by 32.3% more than the corresponding period last year.

The proportion of investors from UK, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Russia, Iran, the USA and Japan, is 3 769 2 mln AZN or 88.5% of total investment in fixed assets from foreign companies and organizations.

In 2016 the total volume of foreign investments was 629.4 mln. AZN in January, . 611.7 mln AZN in February -. 734.8 mln AZN in March-. 935.1 mln AZN in April. - 544.1 mln AZN in May-. 802.3 mln AZN in June. Thus, investments in June grew month on month by 47.5%.