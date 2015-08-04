Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduced again

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) for August 2015 amounted to 8 501.5 million US dollars. For a month this figure downto 18.7 million USD, or 0.2%, on an annual basis 6 691,9 mln. USD, or 44%.

Report was told in the Central Bank, volume of foreign exchange reserves, as of May 1 of this year has reached the minimum level 8 387,9 mln. USD, in May-June increased by 132,3mln. USD, in July once again began to decline.

Volume of foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank on August 1, 2014 reached a peak - 15 193 400 000. USD. From that date because of falling oil prices, foreign exchange reserves began to decline. If oil prices continue to fall in the coming months, also expected decline in official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.