Forecast: USD may rise by 65 rubles

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Even though it was forecast that the rate of US-dollar would fluctuate in a narrow range, the rate is expected to rise by 65 rubles in autumn.

Report informs, such a forecast has been made as a result of the survey conducted among the analysts of RIA Novosti agency. Experts noted that the main reason of the increase of the USD rate is the fact that geopolitical risks are growing.

Analyst of "Nordea Bank", Denis Davidov stressed that currently, despite the high level of oil prices, the USD rate is strengthening.

The expert sees the key reason of this in the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia by President Donald Trump. Denis Davidov underlined that despite the appeals of American businessmen, the sanctions on the energy sector, especially the "Northern Stream 2" project, remain in force.

Analyst of "VTB24", Alexey Mikheyev considers that in autumn months, the demand for oil will decrease due to the seasonal factors, and the prices will decline which may raise the USD rate by 63-65 Rubles.