Forecast: US dollar gradually fall in price

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ At yesterday's meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) had no concrete decisions. As a result, the US discount rate remained unchanged in the range of 0-0.25%.

Report informs, a few hours before the meeting announced GDP growth in the United States for the first quarter of this year, which was at 0.2% against the expected 1%.

FOMC members noted that, despite the decline in GDP growth, the US economy will continue to average rate, which indicates the growth of the index of consumer confidence in the United States. However, it noted that, the current weak growth is associated with the winter season and is temporary. In addition, the decline in the rate of creation of new jobs and the stagnation in the process of reducing unemployment will also affect the process.

The reason for the rate of inflation below the target level of 2% a decrease in prices for fuel and energy resources and export products.

However, the probability of increasing the discount rate by the Fed in June, remains on the agenda, so that the rate of the dollar against the euro after falling to the level of 1,1180 USD/EUR yesterday rose to 1,1110 USD/EUR.

According to analytical group of Report Information Agency, the course of events shows that the Fed will not raise interest rates, even at the September meeting: "This decision is more realistic in late 2015 or early 2016. As a result, the dollar / euro in the coming months may rise to the level of 1,22 USD/EUR".

Due to the change in the dollar on the world market in Azerbaijan dollar against the manat may fall to the level of 1,0450 AZN / USD, and the euro - up to 1,2750 AZN/EUR.