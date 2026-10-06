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    Fitch Ratings evaluates Azerbaijan's economic outlook through 2028

    Finance
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:45
    Fitch Ratings evaluates Azerbaijan's economic outlook through 2028

    Fitch Ratings projects a gradual acceleration in Azerbaijan's economic growth, which could reach 2.2% by 2028, Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director and Head of Eastern Europe Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, said during "Fitch on Azerbaijan 2026" in Baku, Report informs.

    Fitch Ratings forecasts that Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will stand at 1.6% in 2026.

    "We estimate that Azerbaijan's economic growth rate will rise to 2% in 2027 and reach 2.2% in 2028," he noted.

    Erich Arispe Morales Fitch Ratings GDP
    "Fitch Ratings" Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatının 2028-ci ilə qədərki perspektivlərini qiymətləndirib
    Fitch Ratings оценило перспективы экономики Азербайджана до 2028 года
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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