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Fitch Ratings projects a gradual acceleration in Azerbaijan's economic growth, which could reach 2.2% by 2028, Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director and Head of Eastern Europe Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, said during "Fitch on Azerbaijan 2026" in Baku, Report informs.

Fitch Ratings forecasts that Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth will stand at 1.6% in 2026.

"We estimate that Azerbaijan's economic growth rate will rise to 2% in 2027 and reach 2.2% in 2028," he noted.