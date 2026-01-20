Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan
Finance
- 20 January, 2026
- 17:29
Progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan may contribute to an upgrade of Armenia's sovereign rating, Hannah Dimpker, director of Sovereign Ratings for the EMEA region at Fitch Ratings, said during the webinar "Fitch on the Caucasus: Sovereign and Banking Sector Perspectives for 2026," Report informs.
According to her, a sustained reduction in geopolitical risks and domestic political uncertainty, including as a result of significant progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan, may have a positive impact on an upgrade of Armenia's sovereign rating according to Fitch Ratings.
Latest News
17:39
Fitch: Azerbaijan improves governance indicatorsFinance
17:36
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in DavosOther
17:35
JPM Analytics reviews: Support and assistance at all stages of tradingBusiness
17:29
SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoringEnergy
17:29
Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with AzerbaijanFinance
17:20
SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US companyEnergy
17:09
President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticismForeign policy
17:06
Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honorForeign policy
17:01