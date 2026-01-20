Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:29
    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan may contribute to an upgrade of Armenia's sovereign rating, Hannah Dimpker, director of Sovereign Ratings for the EMEA region at Fitch Ratings, said during the webinar "Fitch on the Caucasus: Sovereign and Banking Sector Perspectives for 2026," Report informs.

    According to her, a sustained reduction in geopolitical risks and domestic political uncertainty, including as a result of significant progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan, may have a positive impact on an upgrade of Armenia's sovereign rating according to Fitch Ratings.

    "Fitch" Ermənistanın reytinqini Azərbaycanla danışıqlarda irəliləyişlə əlaqələndirir
    Fitch увязывает рейтинг Армении с прогрессом в переговорах с Азербайджаном

