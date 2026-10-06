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International rating agency Fitch Ratings expects Azerbaijan"s average annual inflation rate to reach 6.1% in 2026, Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director and Head of the Sovereign Ratings Group for Eastern Europe at Fitch Ratings, said at the ongoing "Fitch on Azerbaijan 2026" event in Baku.

"Inflation is expected to decline in the following years, to 5.6% in 2027 and 4.9% in 2028," Morales said.

According to his forecasts, Azerbaijan's current account surplus will amount to 10.9% of GDP in 2026. The figure is expected to decline to 6.2% of GDP in 2027 and 2.1% of GDP in 2028.