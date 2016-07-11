Finance Leasing will launch a bond issue

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 8, an extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Finans Leasing was held. Report was told by the Chairman of the Board Elshad Nasibov.

According to him, the meeting decided to hold the bond issue in the amount of 800 thousand USD. It is about 1600 bonds with a par value of $500 each.

E.Nasibov noted that bonds mature is 2 years, the annual yield - 9%. Interests will be paid every 3 months. "Kapital Menecment Investment Company” is an underwriter.

Notably, Finans Leasing has been operating since May 2007. The company's authorized capital is 1.2 million AZN. This sum is formed from the nominal value of 1 000 200 ordinary and preferential shares at 1000 AZN each.

Shares of leasing company owned by 14 individuals, including 19% - Shikhalizade Tokay Murad oglu, 13.1% - Tagiyev Murguz Elshan oglu, 12% - Ibrahimov Ramiz Ibrahim oglu, 12.7% - Javadov Azad Malik oglu, 10% - Sharifov Mobil Famil oglu.