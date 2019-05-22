​FIMSA triples profit

As of January 1, 2019, the assets of the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) stood at AZN 21.335 million, up 45.7% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to FIMSA, the long-term asserts dropped by 71.9% to AZN 1.654 million, current assets went up 2.25-fold to AZN 19.681 million, liabilities fell by 8.6% to AZN 1.066 million, total capital surged 50.4% to AZN 20.269 million.

Operating incomes increased by 33.55% to AZN 20.033 million, operating expenditures slipped 6.9% to AZN 10.135 million, other incomes ascended 4.3-fold to AZN 759,000, depreciation costs on receivables dropped by 48.9% to AZN 214,000. Consequently, FIMSA ended 2018 on AZN 10.443 million in profit, up 2.7-fold from 2017.