External liabilities of Azerbaijani banks up by 13% in December

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of total foreign liabilities of commercial banks in Azerbaijan as of December 1, 2016 amounted to 7 039.1 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), compared to November 1,2016, volume of total foreign liabilities increased by 810.1 million AZN or 13%, compared to the beginning of the year decreased by 1 165.4 million manat or 14.2%. At the same time, compared to the same period in 2016, growth has made of 972 million AZN or 16%.

Analytical Group of Report believes, the growth of liabilities of commercial banks in November is due to the depreciation of Azerbaijani manat.