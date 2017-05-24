Expressbank will make new appointments

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Expressbank" OJSC stakeholders will gather for extraordinary meeting on June 26, 15:00.

Report informs referring to the bank.

According to information, meeting will take place in Expressbank office at 134 Yusif Vezir Chemenzeminli street, Narimanov district, Baku city, with the agenda of election of new members to Observation Council.

Notably, Expressbank started functioning in 1989 under the name Azernegliyyatbank and was rebranded in 2010. Its authorized stock capital is AZN 137,256,651. 25% of bank’s shares belong to Hikmat Khammadov, 17% to Hafiz Seyidov, 58% to two legal entities.