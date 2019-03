Overdue loans in Azerbaijan hit a record

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d1aa44564b436f08eac2da243aa9a1d/35d0b60c-d7df-4d81-a7ca-f7eb2ebf625e_292.jpg

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The overdue loans in Azerbaijan made 1 810,7 mln. AZN as of July 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is 4,1% or 70,9 mln. AZN more compared to June 1, 2017.

In comparison with early 2017, troubled loans have increased by 338,1 mln. AZN or 23%, and in last one year troubled loans up by 270,9 mln. AZN or 17,6%.

Non-performing loans in the total credit portfolio accounted for 13% by end of June, 11,8% - by end of May, 9% - by end of last year, and 8,4% - by end of June 2016.