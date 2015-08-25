​Expert: Manat devaluation is not expected in near future - COMMENT

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Rumors of impending devaluation of manat have no reasonable basis and aim at creating hype around the issue".

Report was told by the Azeri expert economist, former Economy Deputy Minister Oktay Ahverdiyev commenting the situation in exchange offices in recent days in Baku.

"In fact, nothing has happened in the past few days, it's just a hype. Let them various rumors that cause is not quite a normal reaction and in society, and among those who have at least some savings," - Ahverdiyev said.

He recalled the statement of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan that no devaluation is expected and the rate would remain at the same level.

" Changes are not expected In the near future, at least until the end of the year," - said the expert.