Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (31.07.2015)

https://report.az/storage/news/db70710851089f8e7754767b438b903a/42400ef0-4a83-4ef4-a8b9-0fbc0b0e22b0_292.jpg
Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), U.S. dollar went up by 0,02% and amounted to 1,0495 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,23% and amounted to 1,1488 manats. According to the information, the ruble against manat went up by 1,68% up to 0,0176 manats.
|1 USD
|1.0495 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.1488 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0176 AZN
|1 AUD
|0.7669 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1141 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0069 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.3111 AZN
|1 AED
|0.2857 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.0827 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.0899 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0425 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.1562 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.1690AZN
|1 DKK
|0.1540 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.4593AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1354AZN
|1 INR
|0.0164AZN
|1 GBP
|1.6384AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0078AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0035 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1218AZN
|1 CHF
|1.0856AZN
|1 ILS
|0.2771AZN
|1 CAD
|0.8076AZN
|1 KWD
|3.4639AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0056 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0167 AZN
|100 LBP
|0.0696AZN
|1 MYR
|0.2749AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0646AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0562AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1341AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1286AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0408 AZN
|1 PLN
|0.2772AZN
|1 SGD
|0.7645 AZN
|1 SAR
|0.2799 AZN
|1 SDR
|1.4634AZN
|1 TRY
|0.3771AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0332 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1677AZN
|1 TMT
|0.3000 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0497 AZN
|100 JPY
|0.8468AZN
|1 NZD
|0.6917AZN
|1 XAU
|1141.3313 AZN
|1 XAG
|15.3891 AZN
|1 XPT
|1032.7080 AZN
|1 XPD
|651.7395 AZN
Tural İbadlıNews Author