    Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (31.07.2015)

    1 USD - 1.0495 AZN

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), U.S. dollar went up by 0,02% and amounted to 1,0495 manats.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,23% and amounted to 1,1488 manats. According to the information, the ruble against manat went up by 1,68% up to 0,0176 manats.

    1 USD 1.0495 AZN
    1 EUR 1.1488 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0176 AZN
    1 AUD 0.7669 AZN
    1 ARS 0.1141 AZN
    100 BYR 0.0069 AZN
    1 BRL 0.3111 AZN
    1 AED 0.2857 AZN
    1 ZAR 0.0827 AZN
    100 KRW 0.0899 AZN
    1 CZK 0.0425 AZN
    100 CLP 0.1562 AZN
    1 CNY 0.1690AZN
    1 DKK 0.1540 AZN
    1 GEL 0.4593AZN
    1 HKD 0.1354AZN
    1 INR 0.0164AZN
    1 GBP 1.6384AZN
    100 IDR 0.0078AZN
    100 IRR 0.0035 AZN
    1 SEK 0.1218AZN
    1 CHF 1.0856AZN
    1 ILS 0.2771AZN
    1 CAD 0.8076AZN
    1 KWD 3.4639AZN
    1 KZT 0.0056 AZN
    1 KGS 0.0167 AZN
    100 LBP 0.0696AZN
    1 MYR 0.2749AZN
    1 MXN 0.0646AZN
    1 MDL 0.0562AZN
    1 EGP 0.1341AZN
    1 NOK 0.1286AZN
    100 UZS 0.0408 AZN
    1 PLN 0.2772AZN
    1 SGD 0.7645 AZN
    1 SAR 0.2799 AZN
    1 SDR 1.4634AZN
    1 TRY 0.3771AZN
    1 TWD 0.0332 AZN
    1 TJS 0.1677AZN
    1 TMT 0.3000 AZN
    1 UAH 0.0497 AZN
    100 JPY 0.8468AZN
    1 NZD 0.6917AZN
    1 XAU 1141.3313 AZN
    1 XAG 15.3891 AZN
    1 XPT 1032.7080 AZN
    1 XPD 651.7395 AZN
