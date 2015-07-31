Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (31.07.2015)

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), U.S. dollar went up by 0,02% and amounted to 1,0495 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro decreased by 0,23% and amounted to 1,1488 manats. According to the information, the ruble against manat went up by 1,68% up to 0,0176 manats.