Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (28.07.2015)

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has decreased today by 0,04% and reached 1,0488 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,59% and amounted to 1,1615 manats. The ruble against manat fell by 2,22% to 0,0176 manats.