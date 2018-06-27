Exchange Rates of Central Bank (27.06.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/73cf8164650778cc2d289eabdee886e1/764d146f-48c1-4294-9a95-da5c4715983a_292.jpg
Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,02% and made 1,9814 AZN.
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0269 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7000 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.9814 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0269 AZN
Economic DepartmentNews Author