    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (27.06.2018)

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar not changed and remains at 1,7000 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,02% and made 1,9814 AZN.

    Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0269 AZN. 

    1 USD1.7000 AZN
    1 EUR1.9814 AZN
    1 RUR0.0269 AZN
