Exchange Rates of Central Bank (22.08.2017)

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remains at 1,7008 AZN.
Report informs referring to the CBA's official exchange rate report, the euro increased by 0,47% and made 2,0081 AZN.
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0288 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7008 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.0081 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0288 AZN
