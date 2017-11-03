Exchange Rates of Central Bank (03.11.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/cf460f53bc9f832864fe53dc60f209a1/2f160bad-0302-4a66-8a4d-00d59085c8af_292.jpg
Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7003 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,04% and made 1,9829 AZN.
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0292 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7021 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.0206 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0287 AZN
Economic DepartmentNews Author