    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (03.11.2017)

    1 USD - 1.7021 AZN

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7003 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,04% and made 1,9829 AZN.

    Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0292 AZN. 

