Exchange Rates of CBAR (07.01.2016)

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has not changed and remains at 1,5626 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,70% and made 1,6913 manats.

Russian ruble reduced by 2,35% and made 0,0208 manats.