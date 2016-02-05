Exchange Rates of CBAR (05.02.2016)

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar decreased by 0,03% and amounted to 1,5853 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,49% and made 1,7749 manats.
Russian ruble increased by 0,49% and made 0,0207 manats.
|1 USD
|1.5853
|1 EUR
|1.7749
|1 RUR
|0.0207
|1 AUD
|1.1401
|1 ARS
|0.1120
|100 BYR
|0.0074
|1 BRL
|0.4075
|1 AED
|0.4316
|1 ZAR
|0.0998
|100 KRW
|0.1323
|1 CZK
|0.0657
|100 CLP
|0.2276
|1 CNY
|0.2414
|1 DKK
|0.2378
|1 GEL
|0.6367
|1 HKD
|0.2036
|1 INR
|0.0234
|1 GBP
|2.3089
|100 IDR
|0.0117
|100 IRR
|0.0053
|1 SEK
|0.1886
|1 CHF
|1.5945
|1 ILS
|0.4066
|1 CAD
|1.1549
|1 KWD
|5.2747
|1 KZT
|0.0044
|1 KGS
|0.0210
|100 LBP
|0.1050
|1 MYR
|0.3834
|1 MXN
|0.0868
|1 MDL
|0.0785
|1 EGP
|0.2025
|1 NOK
|0.1863
|100 UZS
|0.0559
|1 PLN
|0.4012
|1 SGD
|1.1340
|1 SAR
|0.4227
|1 SDR
|2.2153
|1 TRY
|0.5440
|1 TWD
|0.0477
|1 TJS
|0.2021
|1 TMT
|0.4665
|1 UAH
|0.0613
|100 JPY
|1.3584
|1 NZD
|1.0612
|1 XAU
|1833,1617
|1 XAG
|23,4783
|1 XPT
|1422,0141
|1 XPD
|806,9177
Tural İbadlıNews Author