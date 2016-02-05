 Top

Exchange Rates of CBAR (05.02.2016)

1 USD = 1.5853 AZN

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar decreased by 0,03% and amounted to 1,5853 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,49% and made 1,7749 manats.

Russian ruble increased by 0,49% and made 0,0207 manats.


1 USD 1.5853
1 EUR 1.7749
1 RUR 0.0207
1 AUD 1.1401
1 ARS 0.1120
100 BYR 0.0074
1 BRL 0.4075
1 AED 0.4316
1 ZAR 0.0998
100 KRW 0.1323
1 CZK 0.0657
100 CLP 0.2276
1 CNY 0.2414
1 DKK 0.2378
1 GEL 0.6367
1 HKD 0.2036
1 INR 0.0234
1 GBP 2.3089
100 IDR 0.0117
100 IRR 0.0053
1 SEK 0.1886
1 CHF 1.5945
1 ILS 0.4066
1 CAD 1.1549
1 KWD 5.2747
1 KZT 0.0044
1 KGS 0.0210
100 LBP 0.1050
1 MYR 0.3834
1 MXN 0.0868
1 MDL 0.0785
1 EGP 0.2025
1 NOK 0.1863
100 UZS 0.0559
1 PLN 0.4012
1 SGD 1.1340
1 SAR 0.4227
1 SDR 2.2153
1 TRY 0.5440
1 TWD 0.0477
1 TJS 0.2021
1 TMT 0.4665
1 UAH 0.0613
100 JPY 1.3584
1 NZD 1.0612
1 XAU 1833,1617
1 XAG 23,4783
1 XPT 1422,0141
1 XPD 806,9177
