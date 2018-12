Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of China has today set the USD rate at CNY 6.8957.

Report informs citing the Russia media that the last such level of the CNY/USC rate was recorded on May 11, 2017.

CNY has been weakening against USD for five days.

Currently, the 1 USD is CNY 6.9. This figure was 6.93 on August 15.