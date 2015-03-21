Euro rates to US dollar up again

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 20 at the US stock market Dow Jones index rose by 0.94% to 18 127.65 points, S&P 500 rose by 0.90% - up to 2 108.10 points, while Nasdaq - by 0, 68% - up to 5 026.42 points.

Report informs, at European stock markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0.86% - up to 7 022.51 points, German DAX rose by 1.18% - up to 12 039.37 points, French CAC-40 index increased by 1, 00% - up to 5 087.49 points.

In the morning the price of an ounce of gold rose by 1.03% to 1 181.70 dollars on COMEX, the euro in world markets against the US dollar was 1.0821 (+ 1.29%) dollars.