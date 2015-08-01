Euro rate increased again

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ On July 31, at the US stock markets, the Dow Jones index fell by 0.32% to 17 689,86 points, the S & P 500 fell by 0.23% to 2 103,84 points, Nasdaq down by 0.01% to 5 128,28 points.

Report informs, at the European stock markets, FTSE 100 index climbed by 0.41% to 6 696,28 points, the French CAC-40 rose by 0.72% to 5 082,61 points, German DAX-0.46% increased to 11 308,99 points.

This morning the price per ounce on COMEX up by 0.59% and amounted to 1 095,10 USD. The exchange rate of the euro to US dollar in the world market makes ,0984 (+ 0.48%).