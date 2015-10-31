Euro rate exceeds 1,10 USD

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 30, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,52% and made 17 663,54. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,48% and amounted to 2 079,36 and Nasdaq reduced by 0,40% and constituted to 5 053,75 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,54% and amounted to 6 361,09 points, the German DAX up by 0,46% and made 10 850,14 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,24% and made 4 897,66 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,51% or 5,90USD and amounted to 1 141,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,26% and made 1,1006.