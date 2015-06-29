Euro rate decreases in markets

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Failure of Greece to reach an agreement with creditors to exit the financial crisis caused to a sharp decrease in the current exchange rate of the Euro in the world market. Report informs, as Greece failed to achieve results with European finance ministers at the critical meeting on June 27, today Euro rate to USD deceased by 1,5% and made 1,10 USD/EUR in the Asian currency market.

On June 29, Hellenic Financial Stability Council made decision on all banks in Greece and the Athens Stock Exchange to remain closed by analyzing the news on the failure to reach the agreement.