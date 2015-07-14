Euro rate and gold reduced in markets

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 13, Dow Jones index increased by 1,22% and made 17 977,68 in US fund market. S&P 500 index rose by 1,48% and amounted to 2 099,60 and Nasdaq by 1,48% and constituted to 5 071,51.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index increased by 0,97% to 6 737,95 points, French CAC-40 rose by 1,94% and made 4 998,10 points and the German DAX increased by 1,49% to 11 484,38 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,41% and made 1 155,00 USD. Euro rate to USD reduced by 1,13% and made 1,1009.