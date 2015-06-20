Euro decreased in world market

Baku. 20 June .REPORT.AZ/ On June 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,55% and made 18015,95. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,53% and amounted to 2 109,99 and Nasdaq down by 0,31% and constituted 5 117,00 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,04% and amounted to 6 710,45 points, the German DAX down by 0,54% and made 11 040,10 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,25% and made 4 815,37 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,06% and amounted to 1 199,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,18% and made 1,1353.